VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell football team repeated as the Section 4 Class B champions once again, defeating Owego in the title game 69-21.

The Spartans got a defensive score on the first play of the game when Adam DeSantis took the ball away from an Owego receiver and ran it back for the score.

Maine-Endwell will play the champion of Section 3 on Saturday, November 18th in the New York State regional at 3 p.m. at Vestal High School.

