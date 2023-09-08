ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Football team dominated their opening night win over Chenango Valley, beating the Warriors 68-12.
The Spartans led all the way, after 1 quarter, the score was 28-0.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Watch the highlights above!
