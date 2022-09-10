ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Spartans took care of business against their rivals, the Union-Endicott Tigers, winning by a score of 14-0.

A back and forth first half, the teams went to the locker rooms tied at 0-0.

After forcing a punt on the first Union-Endicott drive of the second half, Austyn Nyschot returned the punt 80 yards for the games opening touchdown to put Maine-Endwell ahead 7-0.

Later in the quarter, the Spartans drove all the way down the field and Aidan McHugh punched it in for the touchdown on a pitch play to extend the Maine-Endwell lead to 14-0.

