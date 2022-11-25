ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One game away, that is how far away Maine-Endwell is from another trip to the state final for Class B.

Maine-Endwell is looking to advance to their second consecutive state final game when they face off with Batavia from Section 5.

It has been another dominant season for ME, unbeaten, section champs and big winners in the regional game last week, beating Homer 53-8.

The Spartans have in fact not been beat since week 4 of last season.

This year, Maine-Endwell has used a combination of a running game that has produced a ton of big plays and a defense that has been just a dominant to advance to this point.

For their opponents, Batavia comes in ranked fifth in the state and unbeaten as well, so this game promises to be a good one.

It will kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium.