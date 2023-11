CICERO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Spartans made a late defensive stand to beat Monroe 29-24 in the New York State Class B football semifinals.

A back-and-forth game between 2 unbeaten teams, the 2-time defending champions, Maine-Endwell, earned the victory with 2 touchdowns from Vincent Mancini.

Watch the highlights above!