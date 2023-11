VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Football team advanced to the New York State Class B semifinals with a 41-14 victory over Indian River on Saturday.

The offense found a rhythm and the defense did not allow much in the win.

Maine-Endwell will now play in the state semifinals against Monroe on Saturday, November 25 at 3 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Watch the highlights above!