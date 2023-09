VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In NewsChannel 34’s Game of the Week, the Union-Endicott Tigers grabbed the win in a championship game rematch against rival Vestal, 14-12.

Scoreless at the break, Vestal scored just 2 plays into the second half but the Tigers defense would make crucial plays from there to earn the win.

