ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers lost a close game, 20-13, to the Horseheads Blue Raiders in a Class A divisional game.

The Tigers held Horseheads out of the endzone with a late interception in the first half to go into the break scoreless, but the Blue Raiders got the offense going in the second half.

Watch the highlights above!