WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In NewsChannel 34’s Game of the Week, the Class C champion, Waverly Wolverines, will welcome in the 2-time defending state champions in Class D, the Tioga Tigers.

For the home side, the Wolverines bring in a high-powered offense led by star quarterback Joey Tomasso, the senior just passed 6000 career yards through the air and 1500 on the ground in the Week 0 win last week.

Meanwhile the Tigers are 1-0 as well, they put their 28-game winning streak on the line this evening, for perspective, Tioga has not lost since the Spring Season of 2021.

When talking with the teams during the preseason, both sides were excited for the challenge tonight.

“It’s gonna be a crazy good game,” Tioga Running Back and Linebacker Ousmane Duncanson said. “Many people are gonna be there watching, it definetely excites you. You almost feel like a fire, like you got something boiling down.”

That fire is felt by Waverly as well, who are looking to make a statement on Friday night.

“We’re really excited, I mean, they’re a great team, tough to beat,” Waverly Left Tackle Jacob Benjamin said. “But I think we know what we have. We can do it, but we get a lot of doubt, so, we’ll see.”

We shall see indeed, 2 great teams, looking to make a statement early in the season, it should be a great game.