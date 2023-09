CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Looking to remain undefeated on the new year, Susquehanna Valley handily beat Oneonta at home Friday night in NewsChannel 34’s Game of the Week, taking a 44-20 win.

Luke Kariam led the Sabers effort right to the end zone on the first drive, and his interception and fumble recovery on the next 2 defensive drives helped Susquehanna Valley take control early.

Watch the highlights above!