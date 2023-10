ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With Maine-Endwell and Windsor both putting unbeaten streaks on the line, the Spartans did not disappoint, beating the Black Knights 50-16.

Austyn Nyschot led the Spartans down the field twice to build a 14-0 advantage, but the Black Knights would keep pushing for opportunities.

