BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tons of big games around Section IV Football on Friday night, check out the scores below.
Windsor – 7 vs Maine-Endwell – 35
Harpursville/Afton – 7 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 21
Unadilla Valley – 6 vs Greene – 34
Oxford – 20 vs Unatego/Franklin – 62
Whitney Point – 12 vs Montrose (PA) – 0
Schuyler – 20 vs Lansing – 6
Elmira – 62 vs Rome Free Academy – 28
Ithaca – 6 vs Watertown – 24
The Saturday Schedule is:
Sidney vs Deposit-Hancock
Chenango Valley vs Newark Valley
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Delhi
Waverly vs Oneonta