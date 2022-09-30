BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tons of big games around Section IV Football on Friday night, check out the scores below.

Windsor – 7 vs Maine-Endwell – 35

Harpursville/Afton – 7 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 21

Unadilla Valley – 6 vs Greene – 34

Oxford – 20 vs Unatego/Franklin – 62

Whitney Point – 12 vs Montrose (PA) – 0

Schuyler – 20 vs Lansing – 6

Elmira – 62 vs Rome Free Academy – 28

Ithaca – 6 vs Watertown – 24

The Saturday Schedule is:

Sidney vs Deposit-Hancock

Chenango Valley vs Newark Valley

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs Delhi

Waverly vs Oneonta