BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the Friday night scores from around Section IV Football for Week 5.

Chenango Forks – 62 vs Chenango Valley – 7

Johnson City – 26 vs Windsor – 40

Susquehanna Valley – 12 vs Waverly – 34

Henninger – 20 vs Binghamton – 29

Oneonta – 6 vs Norwich – 26

Elmira – 18 vs Corning – 22

Vestal – 65 vs Ithaca – 0

Bainbridge-Guilford – 0 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 55

Sidney – 0 vs Tioga – 60

Unatego/Franklin – 18 vs Greene – 38

Newfield – 28 vs Unadilla Valley – 0