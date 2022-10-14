BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the scores from around Section IV Football on Friday Night.
Elmira – 53 vs Binghamton – 18
Corning – 8 vs Victor – 27
Horseheads – 0 vs Vestal – 23
Susquehanna Valley – 20 vs Johnson City – 36
Chenango Valley – 6 vs Norwich – 48
Owego – 28 vs Windsor – 26
Chenango Forks – 14 vs Waverly – 13
Deposit-Hancock – 0 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 37
Walton – 38 vs Sidney – 15
Tioga – 55 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 6
Whitney Point – 8 vs Schuyler Storm – 34
Lansing – 12 vs Dryden – 26
Trumansburg – 47 vs Unatego/Franklin – 12
Groton – 47 vs Thomas A. Edison – 0