BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Plenty of action will be coming your way with games all throughout the Southern Tier and NewsChannel 34 has you covered with our Friday Night Frenzy.

A great slate of games for this weekend includes our game of the week when the Chenango Forks Blue Devils visit the Windsor Black Knights, Johnson City plays host to Vestal, Owego looks for a bounce back after a Week 0 loss and a big rivalry game on Saturday between the reigning Class B state champs in Maine-Endwell and their rival, the Union-Endicott Tigers.