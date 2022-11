JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delhi Football team beat Walton on Saturday night 42-20 in the Class D semi-final.

Logan Nealis got it done on offense and defense, throwing for multiple touchdowns as the quarterback and running back a pick-6 for a touchdown on defense.

The Bulldogs will now play Tioga in the Class D title game on Friday at 3 p.m.

Watch the highlights above!