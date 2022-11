BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In what could be the game of the year, the number 2 Class C team in the state, Waverly, will visit the number 1 Class C team in the state, Chenango Forks, in the Section IV title game.

The last time these teams faced off, Chenango Forks grabbed the win 14-13 on the road.

This time the Blue Devils will have the home field advantage.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.