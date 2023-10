HANCOCK, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bainbridge-Guilford football team beat Deposit-Hancock in a 48-46 thriller that was decided in the final seconds.

This contest was started on Friday, paused in the 3rd quarter and resumed on Monday.

Trailing by 17 with 3 minutes to play, the Eagles rallied with 2 late touchdowns to bring the game within 2 points, but the Bobcats recovered the onside kick as time expired to secure the win.

Watch the highlights above!