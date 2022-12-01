ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott football team is set to make program history on Saturday, playing in the school’s first state title game in the current playoff format.

After losing in week 1, UE has gone unbeaten ever since, beating Hilton in the semifinal round 28-14.

This squad has used a combination of a swarming defense, an efficient running game and big pass plays to get to this spot.

After their semifinal win, you could see the excitement from the team and coaching staff.

Head Coach Tommy Baleno spoke on what it meant to the team to be in this position after their semifinal win.

“This is the first team in the playoff era that’s going to the dome to play in the state championship game, so we’re excited for that,” Baleno said. “They wanted to leave their mark, they love the community, they love football, and they love each other and that’s how we play, with a lot of passion.”

In order for the Tigers to celebrate in the state championship game just like they did last week, they will have to be at the top of their game.

They get a matchup with Somers, the section 1 champions, an undefeated team that reached this stage last year, losing the title game by just 1 point.

This Class A state championship game gets kicked off at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse at 3 p.m. on Saturday.