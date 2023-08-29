WAVERLY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is officially game week in Section 4 football, a handful of teams will take the field this weekend in Week 0, looking to earn an early win to start the year.

Among those playing this weekend, the reigning Class C section 4 champs, who know they have work to do in order to repeat.

“We gotta continue to grind and try to get back there,” Senior Quarterback and Free Safety Joey Tomasso said. “We can’t just rest on that we won it last year.”

After their first Section 4 title since 2015, the Waverly Wolverines are looking to do something the program has never done, repeat as champs.

Their journey begins in just a couple of days with a Week 0 contest on Saturday, where they hope to learn some things about themselves.

“You can identify the questions for sure and prepare for your regular season,” Head Coach Jason Miller said. “And we have a big one right off the bat, Week 1 with Tioga.”

The Wolverines enter the season with many key returners, but there will be a handful of new faces in the lineup this year.

“We have an experienced group back, a lot of young guys,” Miller said. “So, it’s a mixture of both youth and experience, that makes it interesting in practice.”

Among those new to the team this season will be a pair of starting offensive lineman.

With an offense that was dynamic last season, Senior Left Tackle Jacob Benjamin says this year, the line needs to step up.

“We need to fill 2 spots that were started as freshman, they were great athletes,” Benjamin said. “We need to fill those spots, I think we’re doing well at it so far.”

Even with some new players in the huddle this year, Senior Quarterback Joey Tomasso is excited about what the offense can do entering the season.

“Hopefully we have a strong offense again,” Tomasso said. “We got a lot of receivers back that I have a good connection with, so, that’s always great and the O-Line looks better than ever so I’m excited for it.”‘

A high-powered offense and a strong defense, the Waverly Wolverines are ready to roll for the 2023 season.