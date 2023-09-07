OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A new era of Owego football begins this year with Patton Taylor taking over as the programs head coach.

With a new leader, the team needs to add the new concepts to what they already know.

But Taylor says it has been a good start, thanks in part to the work the program did during the offseason.

“We were able to implement a lot over the summer,” Taylor said. “We were getting 40-45 guys just about every single day since early July, so we really were able to put in quite a bit.”

The results of last season have been driving the River Hawks throughout the offseason after losing a tie breaker and missing the playoffs in 2022.

“We got a lot of guys that are eager to get going,” Junior Tight End and Defensive End Evan English said. “We have a lot of motivation to show everyone what this team is about.”

Owego does have a lot of experience on the roster this season but there will also be some new faces in the lineup.

For those who have been on the varsity roster for a couple of years now, they are preparing the new players for the difference between varsity and JV.

“It’s a lot harder, more physical, the mental end is a lot tougher,” Junior Left Guard and Linebacker Bobby Struble said. “Because you got bigger guys, the game is just faster.”

All that is left to do now is to play the games and the Owego River Hawks are excited to show section 4 what this team can do in 2023.