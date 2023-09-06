BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Warriors have struggled over the past few years to find wins.

After only winning a single game in 2022, the team is determined to improve their record, however the senior leaders on the squad want to make sure that everyone contributes to their success.

“Definitely bring that up, try and get more wins,” Senior Quarterback and Middle Linebacker Tyler John Adams said. “We want to get everybody involved this year, is what we want to do. We want to get everybody playing time, the young pups coming up to varsity, we gotta get them trained for varsity because it’s a different level than it is JV.”

Winning is not the only thing that matters in high school sports.

Outside of the numbers on the scoreboard, the coaches are trying to make a positive impact on their players in all aspects of life.

“That’s really what we do, day in and day out,” Head Coach Brad Tomm said. “Regardless of the score, regardless of our numbers, regardless of offense, defense, whatever it may be, our primary goal is to help shape these young lives on and off the field.”

Hard work is certainly a lesson to be learned on the football field, one the Warriors seem to be embracing in 2023.

“We’re all working really hard in the weight room as well as on the field here,” Senior Running Back and Outside Linebacker Caden Atkinson said. “We’re all getting really close, working hard, getting better.”

Between the lines, CV will face a new challenge in 2023, playing in Class B, different schools to play, with larger enrollment.

“A lot of great competition, a lot of great teams, with great traditions,” Tomm said. “We’re excited for the challenge, and obviously it’s something that we’re gonna have to work through throughout the season.”

A challenge the Warriors are ready for, as they look to find success both on and off the field.