BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the most dominant programs in all of New York State football across the last 10 years is looking to work their way back to the top this season.

It is back to work for the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

After reaching the section title game once again but losing on their home turf in the championship game, the team is excited to get back on the football field and work towards recapturing the Section 4 Class C title.

“Just getting work in and getting ready for the season,” Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Stephen Samsel said. “Everything feels good. The teams hyped to go, we’re ready to go and we’re getting ready every day.”

Prior to 2022, the Blue Devils had captured a title in every season since 2012, meaning the team enters this year without the title of reigning champion for the first time in a very long time.

While the team is trying their best to put the past behind them, they are using the championship game loss as a motivator.

“We use it as motivation every day,” Samsel said. “We think about it and we want to get back to that spot and finish the job this time.”

Chenango Forks will be one of the younger teams in Section 4 this season with just a handful of seniors on the roster.

But for those that are entering into their final year of high school football, they are trying to enjoy the time they have with the teammates they grew up playing with.

“It’s really special to be out here with the guys that you grew up with,” Senior Fullback and Linebacker Christopher Boyle said. “And you just want to go out there and do your best every time, win as much as possible.”

Winning as much as possible will not be easy for the Blue Devils, they know the high level of competition they will face this year in Section 4.

“Sometimes the team that goes on, some of their best competition was here, getting out of the section,” Head Coach David Hogan said. “We have a lot of good, strong programs both in the B and even lower.”

A tough schedule for Chenango Forks in 2023, but they are excited for the challenge as the Blue Devils aim to take back the Section 4, Class C championship once again.