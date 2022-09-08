WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We finish up our preseason previews with a team who will be apart of our game of the week tomorrow, the Windsor Black Knights.

Back to back losses to the same team to end the season, a rough way to close out they year.

“Yeah it was heartbreaking,” Senior Left Guard and Defensive Tackle Christian Rogers said. “We came back this year ready, we healed from it, but we’re ready to go for it.”

After that tough finish to the 2021 season, the Windsor Black Knights are back to work in 2022.

After adding a little bit more to their offseason program, the team feels they are in a good place to start the year.

“They seem to be working really hard,” Head Coach Tim Hogan said. “I feel like we’re in better shape than we have been. Because we did a little extra work over the summer, did some throwing over the summer so it seems like we hit the ground running pretty good.”

With all that work being put in during the summer, the players are counting down the days until they get to strap the pads on and get into the season.

“We’re all pretty psyched to get back on, just ready,” Sophomore Quarterback Ashton Werner said. “One week at a time, and just pushing to get better.”

When it comes to what the Black Knights are going to be relying on in between the lines, Hogan feels they have some depth at a few key spots which will help them this season.

“We have a little more depth at running back than we have,” Hogan said. “A lot of times we stuck with one running back so we can rotate some guys in there. We’re very young. I think we have only five seniors on the schedule. Right now, if we had to play a game tomorrow, we’re starting five sophomore’s on defense. But sometimes that’s a good problem to have down the road.”

Among those young players, is a first year starting quarterback in Ashton Werner.

Who’s looking to be a team leader, even as one of the younger guys on the roster.

“Just trying to be a leader and lead by example,” Werner said. “Help win games.”

When a team has a young quarterback, it can certainly help to have everyone on the same page.

The Black Knights feel that the team chemistry is strong headed into the year.

“I say we’re pretty tight,” Rogers said. “There’s always some kind of conversation going on, you know. We know each other pretty well.”