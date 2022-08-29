VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The countdown is truly on to the start of high school football season, there are games this weekend, which means that we better keep on going with our preseason previews.

Tonight, we head over to Vestal where the Golden Bears are feeling good entering camp, looking to make a push towards the Class A crown.

It’s been four years since the last time Vestal won a section title in 2018, with the last two playoff runs ending at the hands of the Union-Endicott Tigers, the Golden Bears are back and looking to come back stronger.

“Last season was kinda bittersweet,” Head Coach Jim Crunden said. “They’re looking for a little bit of good taste of victory, you know, get some good stuff done.”

With that desire to find victories this year, the Golden Bears put an extra level of focus into their offseason training, which they hope translates to the field.

“We’re really excited,” Junior Running Back and Safety Liam Nealy said. “We’ve been working all offseason, these past few days obviously, in the weight room, on the turf, we just want to apply everything we do in practice to the game.”

That extra commitment in the offseason can be seen on the field, according to Crunden, the team came into camp ready to go.

“We’re as prepared on day 1 as we’ve ever been,” Crunden said. “We’ve done a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, both in the weight room and on the field. We were out here 6 days a week doing something in the offseason. So for many of these guys, this whole idea of preseason is just an extension of what we’ve been doing all summer.”

Thanks to all that work done during the offseason, the team has grown quite close leading up to the season.

“Team’s chemistry’s looking really good,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Kyle Bennett said. “We’re all like a big family, a big brotherhood and not just these first few days but we’ve been working out since February together as a team and just bonding in the weight room and bonding in the offseason and the summer practices.”

That team chemistry has grown throughout the process because there are over twenty new juniors coming up to the Varsity program this season.

With a good portion of the team having little experience under the lights on Friday nights, the team leaders have a simple message to help them keep their cool.

“Treat it like it’s any different year of football,” Senior Center and Nose Guard Justin Bennett said. “Varsity’s a big deal, but don’t fall into the pressure because there’s a lot more people watching you than there were a couple years ago.”

Those younger players aren’t without leaders to look up to.

Over 20 seniors as well on the squad, who are enjoying the beginning of their final ride with Vestal.

“So fun, it’s kinda sad because it’s my senior year but it’s fun and we’re gonna make the most of it,” Kyle Bennett said.