JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City football program has not found much success on the scoreboard in recent years, but in 2022, they are making a big change to the program.

Despite just 2 wins in each of the last 2 seasons, the Wildcats still have some big goals.

“We want a ‘chip, we want a banner,” Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback Ian Morrison said.

About as simple of a goal as you can have in high school football, a section championship.

That is what the players for the Johnson City Wildcats are looking to do this season.

But the coaches know the team needs to show certain things in order to get to that level of play.

“Commitment, consistency and effort,” Head Coach Todd Place said. “If we do those things we will begin to do those things, we will begin to take those steps to that next level. Are we there yet? I don’t think so. Can we get there and can we get better every single week? That’s our goal.”

Heading into the season after not finding much success in the past, the Wildcats have made some changes to accomplish those goals, most notably increasing the discipline and accountability expected from the players.

“If we want to change it,” Place said. “We want the culture to be different, we want to have more success than we have been the last few years, we have to do stuff differently. It starts with the accountability, it starts with discipline.”

And how will that help the team come game day?

Well the players think it will be quite effective.

“The more discipline we get, the more better at focus we’ll be in practice,” Morrison said. “Practice makes improvement and I like improvement.”

One part of the motivation to get better was the way that last year went.

With just two wins and a first round loss in the playoffs, the players are hungry for some improvement.

“There’s a lot of drive,” Senior Left Guard and Defensive Tackle Reese Westcott said. “Because our coach, he’s been pushing us a lot. A lot of things have been changed, new discipline rules have been changed, and I think everybody’s excited and ready to go.”

While the players are looking to last year and their coaches for motivation, Place tells us, just stepping out onto the field for a game should be motivation enough.

“You don’t compete to lose,” Place said. “Going out there and being competitive, and wanting to win should be enough, in my eyes. I don’t want to go into any competition and get beat, my mindset should be, I’m gonna win regardless, every time I step on the field.”