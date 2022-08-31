BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, we take a look at the Binghamton Patriots, who are looking to turn things around after a few seasons of struggles.

In the last two seasons, the Binghamton Patriots have only seen one W put into the win column.

After struggling through the fall and spring seasons in 2021, the Patriots are looking for a culture change to turn things around.

For Head Coach Doug Stento, a culture change takes more than just accountability on the field.

“Making sure kids are in class, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Stento said. “Being leaders in the school. They’re visible, they’ve got a football jersey on, everybody knows they’re a football player. So that’s where it starts, it’s a question of personal pride and discipline. Because too many times, kids find ways to miss class or miss school, then that translates into what happens on the football field. So if they perform well in the classroom, the discipline is gonna carry over.”

With this culture change, comes a new hunger for the players to prove some people wrong throughout the season.

“People always said, they always want to play us because we only won one game last year,” Senior Offensive Lineman and Defensive Tackle Matthew Schneider said. “This year we want to win and show the other teams that we want to win more.”

With that doubt and the thought that other teams might want to play Binghamton with the idea of grabbing a win, the Patriots might just be heading into the year with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

“You could say that,” Schneider said. “I don’t know how big of a chip or how small it could be, but there’s definitely a chip on our shoulder this year.”

The Patriots will be returning quite a few key pieces from last year.

With such experience, it allows for the older players to give some words of wisdom to the younger guys about dealing with the pressures of varsity football and the crowds that come with it on Friday nights.

“It’s just important to stay focused, not pay attention,” Senior Tight End and Linebacker Sam Gouldin said. “If the crowds on your side, maybe use that for energy, ride off it, but if they’re against you, just block it out and play the game.”

Among those returners are 4 out of their 5 offensive lineman, which makes up the teams strength, which is exactly what the Patriots will look to take advantage on when they have the ball.

“We’re a running football team,” Stento said. “I’m not giving away any secrets, everybody knows everything that everybody does. But definitely, we’re a running football team because of the strength of our offensive line and that’s what we’re really counting on.”

With a culture change underway, motivation to prove people wrong and a ground and pound mindset, there’s really only one thing left to do.

Go out and play football, which Binghamton is excited to do.

“I’m so excited,” Gouldin said. “I’ve been thinking about having the crowd back and the fans and I can’t sleep at night, I’m so excited.”