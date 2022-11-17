TIOGA CENTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number 1 team in the state for Class D football, Tioga, will look to advance to the semi-finals with a win in the regional round on Friday.

The Tigers will face the Section III champs, Dolgeville, in a rematch of the 2021 regional game.

In the last game between these 2 teams, Tioga won in dominant fashion by a score of 50-12.

The Tigers have been just as dominant this season, going into the state tournament undefeated.

Tioga and Dolgeville will kick off from Cicero-North Syracuse High School at 5 p.m.