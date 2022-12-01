TIOGA CENTRAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga football team will be playing in the state championship game for Class D on Saturday, as the Tigers seek to win their second consecutive state title.

Tioga has gotten to this point this year the same way they did last year, undefeated.

The Tigers were as dominant as ever with a combination of great defense, a strong run game and explosive plays through the air.

The number 1 team in the land will face another unbeaten team in Cambridge/Salem, the champions of section 2.

After the semifinal win last Friday, Head Coach Nick Aiello expressed what it would take for the Tigers to grab yet another state title.

“A lot of (the players) were a part of that last year,” Aiello said. “They know what it’s all about. They want to be in this position. We’ll get ready, we’ll get ready like we always do, it’s time to go 1-0 next week.”

Going 1-0 would mean a third state title for Tioga and the second in as many years.

This game promises to be a good matchup between two unbeaten teams.

The Class D state title game kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.