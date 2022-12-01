ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell football team will be looking to complete a perfect, undefeated season when they face Pleasantville in the Class B state championship game on Sunday.

The Spartans have shown their dominance all season long.

Since the beginning of the section 4 playoffs, Maine-Endwell has outscored its 4 opponents a combined 202-67 including a 61-20 win in the state semifinal over Batavia.

This is an offense that runs the ball about as well as anybody in the state with a handful of players who can break off a long run, the Spartans ran for over 450 yards in the game last Saturday.

Pleasantville is not an unfamiliar opponent to Maine-Endwell, these 2 sides met in the state championship game last year, a 21-12 win for the Spartans.

Head Coach Matt Gallagher spoke on what it will be like to face the Panthers again after their semifinal win.

“Yeah it’s gonna be fun,” Gallagher said. “They’re a great team, they got a great tradition, got a great coaching staff, and I know that they got some great players so, they play with a lot of class, so I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

When it comes to how the Spartans will approach the final week of the season, Senior quarterback Anthony Policare expressed that nothing needs to change with their approach.

“We just gotta do everything we usually do,” Policare said. “I don’t think we have to do anything special, just stick to what we do. I think we’re playing Pleasantville, they’re a really good team, we played them last year. Just do what we do.”

Doing what they do has been working this year for the Spartans as they look to defeat Pleasantville for the second year in a row up at the dome.

The Class B title game kicks off at 12 p.m. at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on Sunday.