BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dish TV is looking to pay one fan $2,000 to watch fantasy television shows for 40 hours in 30 days.

One hired binge-watcher will have the opportunity to watch House of Dragon, The Rings of Power, Game of Thrones, and The Witcher as they work from the comfort of their couch.

Dish got curious and decided that they want to find out which of these four series has the most believable world and which is the easiest to follow.

The hiree will be given a task sheet to fill out while they watch. The task sheet will ask them to rate the following:

Creativity of the show’s world

Believable characters

Overall uniqueness of show plot

Difficulty understanding the show or keeping up with the characters

Final ranking of the show

The hiree will also be asked to write a summary of what ending they would have liked for Game of Thrones instead of the “infamous one fans despised.”

You can apply for this unique opportunity by clicking here. Applications bust be submitted by October 21st.



