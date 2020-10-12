Yankees broadcaster Curry missed playoffs with COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — YES Network broadcaster Jack Curry missed the New York Yankees’ postseason after contracting COVID-19.

Curry tweeted a videoon Sunday and said he had recovered and would have returned to work for the AL Championship Series starting Sunday had the Yankees advanced.

Curry said he tested positive following the regular season, which ended Sept. 27.

“It was a scary and surreal time, but I’m happy to report that I’m feeling a lot better,” he said.

Curry, 55, has been with the YES Network since 2010 and is a regular on YES pregame and postgame studio shows wrapping around Yankees broadcasts. He was a reporter for The New York Times from 1987-2009.

“I took all of the precautious plus 100 more and this virus still found me,” he said.

___

