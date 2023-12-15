NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Cortland football team will be playing in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, NCAA football’s Division III national title game, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
The game will be shown on ESPN+ streaming and ESPNU, but you can watch SUNY Cortland take on North Central College in person at one of these watch parties being held in New York State.
- Amityville, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Small Craft Brewing Co.
66 Merrick Rd, Amityville, N.Y. 11701
Hosted by owner Gregory Sims ’08 and Jamie McGrory ’79
- Bay Shore, N.Y.
6:15 p.m. EST
Changing Times Sports Bar & Grille
29 E Main St, Bay Shore, N.Y. 11706
Hosted by John Cuiffo ’83
- Binghamton, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
The Red Jug Pub (Binghamton)
17 Main St, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905
Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92
- Brockport, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
The Red Jug Pub (Brockport)
28 Merchant St., Brockport, N.Y. 14420
Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92
- Buffalo, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub
2134 Seneca St., Buffalo N.Y. 14210
Hosted and owned Patrick Lally ’98
- Buffalo, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Forty Thieves Kitchen and Bar
727 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, N.Y. 14222
Hosted by Thomas Cowan
- Cortland, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Cortland Beer Company
16 Court St, Cortland, N.Y. 13045
- Fulton, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill
224 West First St. S, Fulton, N.Y. 13069
Hosted by Kathleen Deyo ’86
- Glens Falls, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Bullpen Tavern
216 Glen St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801
Hosted and owned by Scott Endieveri ’91
- Hudson Valley, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
My Place Bar
911 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, N.Y. 12553
Hosted by Colleen FitzPatrick Napora ’87 and Bill Garrison ’88
- New York City, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Stout NYC
133 West 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10001
Hosted by Anna Lieza Bradshaw ’21
- Oneonta, N.Y.
The Red Jug Pub (Oneonta)
195 S. Main St., Oneonta, N.Y. 13820
Owned by Tom Terwilliger ’92
- Port Jefferson, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Spycoast Bar & Restaurant
140 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, N.Y. 11777
Hosted by Alana LaMorte ’04
- Schenectady, N.Y.
6:30 EST
Schenectady Curling Club
1084 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, N.Y. 12309
Hosted by Robert Samaniuk ’00
- Syracuse, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
Willow Rock Brewing Company
115 Game Rd, Syracuse, N.Y. 13210
Hosted by Alumni Engagement
- Watertown, N.Y.
6:30 p.m. EST
The Hops Spot Watertown
133 N Massey St, Watertown, N.Y.13601
Hosted by Kristin Jamieson LaBar ’07, M ’08
SUNY Cortland is the first school from New York to reach the Division III title game since Ithaca won the national title in 1991.