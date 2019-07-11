Dr. Oz and his expert crime panel continue to investigate what really happened to Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, including allegations of how her fiance Patrick Frazee killed her and how his mistress helped cover it up.
Plus, it was one of the deadliest mass school shootings in U.S. history, claiming the lives of 17 people in Parkland, Florida. In a daytime exclusive, the admitted Parkland school shooter’s brother speaks out about what he’s doing to help stop mass shootings in the future.
TRUE CRIME: Missing Mom Kelsey Berreth
