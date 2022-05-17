NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs has released their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup, announcing several bands that will play at the casino throughout July and August.

Tickets for the summer concert series went on sale this morning Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop, or online at Ticketmaster.

The concert series will start on July 1st with The Marshall Tucker Band celebrating its 50th-anniversary tour. 100% of the ticket sales will go towards the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and will help offer a broad range of services to enhance veterans’ physical, emotional, and economic well-being. Tickets will be $20.

The Righteous Brothers, comprised of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Medley and his new performing partner Bucky Heard will perform on July 21st. General admission tickets will be $30 and reserved seating will be available for $50.

The last event in the concert series will be on August 26th, with Sawyer Brown performing hits such as Some Girls Do, The Race Is On, and The Walk. Tickets will start at $30, with reserved seating available for $50.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone at Tioga Downs, and we’re thrilled to bring some talented acts back to the track to help make this summer even more exciting,” says Jeff Gural. “We pride ourselves on bringing some of the best entertainment in the region to our fans, both on the track and off of it. These talented bands will get people out of their seats just as easily as an exciting end to one of our races, and we’re honored to host these bands this summer.”