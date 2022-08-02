UNADILLA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Unadilla Drive-In is hosting several Throwback Thursday movie nights throughout the month of August.

Each Thursday this month, the drive-in will play a set of classic, “oldies-but-goodies” with gates opening at 7 p.m.

Things get started this Thursday, August 4th with the back-to-back playing’s of Back To The Future and Back To The Future Part II.

The drive-in has a full snack bar and a soft serve ice cream window that will be open throughout the night.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and $6 for seniors.