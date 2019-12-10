The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Apple Book charts for week ending December 8, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494021 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

3. The Good Liar by Nicholas Searle – 9780062407511 – (Harper)

4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Under Currents by Nora Roberts – 9781250213273 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn – 9780062654205 – (William Morrow Paperbacks)

8. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Dear Wife by Kimberly Belle – 9781488045356 – (Park Row Books)

10. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now