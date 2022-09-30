BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tri-Cities Opera is taking stories from local youth and bringing them to life in the form of mini-operas.

TCO is presenting its Pocket Opera Project tomorrow evening at its Opera Center on Clinton Street in Binghamton.

At the start of last school year, Tri-Cities asked local middle school students to submit stories based on local history and folklore that could be developed into operas.

Several were chosen and students in Binghamton University’s Masters of Music and Composition program put them to music with lyrics written by Endicott-native Santino DeAngelo who is now a composer and librettist in New York City.

The project is the brainchild of BU graduate Canaan Harris and features all new music.

General Director John Rozzoni says, “Sometimes people think of new music and they think of stuff that’s hard to listen to or discordant. But we have 3 gorgeous pieces of music that are really beautiful to listen to, accessible with accessible stories.”

TCO resident artists and B-U students will sing the parts on stage with minimal staging accompanied by piano, cello and flute.

First, DeAngelo and Harris will demonstrate the process of workshopping a 4th selected story.

The performance is at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Tickets are 12 dollars and can be purchased at tricitiesopera.com.

Free tickets are available to anyone 18 and younger by emailing tickets@tricitiesopera.org.