Taylor Swift surprises some of her fans with money donations

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” in Park City, Utah. Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some 10 people so far have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

TAYLOR SWIFT SENDING MONEY TO FANS

Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker.

One fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Turner was understandably shocked. Swift “literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” Turner wrote.

Swift also sent $3,000 to another fan who was stressed about bills piling up, prompting this response from the grateful recipient: “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

‘OUR COUNTRY’ LINEUP ANNOUNCED

The Academy of Country Music announced an all-star list of performers for its an at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of its delayed awards show. Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country.”

The ACMs delayed the scheduled awards show to Sept. 16, which will be hosted by Urban.

Other stars who will be performing at home for the special include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett.

The show will also feature a tribute to the late country legend Kenny Rogers, who died March 20, by Bryan, Paisley and Rucker.

BROADWAY MOURNS ANOTHER LOSS

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

An executive with the labor union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons announced the death Thursday. Blum had been a fixture off-Broadway with recent roles in Playwrights Horizons’ “Rancho Viejo” and “Fern Hill” at 59E59 Theaters. He was a SAG-AFTRA board member from 2007-2013.

“Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human,” Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York president, wrote in tribute.

Blum’s recent Broadway credits included “The Assembled Parties,” “Twelve Angry Men,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” — twice — and Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers.”

Blum played Rosanna Arquette’s husband in the 1985 comedy “Desperately Seeking Susan” and had a role in “Crocodile Dundee” as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle” and was in the Netflix crime drama “You.”

The virus has sickened some Broadway veterans, including the actors Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy and composer David Bryan. It also has claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

ALL FIVE TOP PUBLISHERS DROP OUT OF BOOKEXPO

All of the top five publishers have dropped out of BookExpo, the industry’s annual national convention. Hachette Book Group and Macmillan became the fourth and fifth of the so-called “Big Five” to announce they would not attend the July gathering and the fan-based BookCon which immediately follows.

“With the impact of the coronavirus still an unknown, Hachette Book Group has decided to withdraw our participation in Book Expo and BookCon 2020 in the interest of the health and well-being of our employees and authors,” according to a statement Thursday from the publisher. “We’ll miss having the opportunity to engage with booksellers, librarians, and readers but are committed to finding new ways to connect these audiences with our books and authors.”

Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishers and Simon & Schuster had already canceled. The convention’s organizer, ReedPOP, had already postponed BookExpo and BookCon from May to July. The event is still scheduled to be held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, which New York state has converted to a medical facility.

‘WASP’ ACTRESS WALKS BACK ‘FREEDOM’ TALK

Evangeline Lilly is apologizing for downplaying the importance of isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Ant Man and the Wasp” and “Lost” actress had come under fire for a March 16 Instagram post in which she said she valued her freedom and was carrying on with business as usual.

In a new post Thursday, she said at the time directives were not to congregate in large groups, and she believed people were overdoing social distancing, but once those directives changed she did too.

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing,” Lilly said Thursday. “PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she said emphatically in the new post.

She went on to give “special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic,” saying “I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

TINASHE KICKS OFF ‘LIVEXLIVE’ IN-HOME PERFORMANCE

Tinashe is turning her living room in Los Angeles into a live performance area with the help of LiveXLive.

The digital media company announced Thursday that “LiveXLive Presents” will showcase weekly live-at-home performances kicking off with Tinashe. The R&B singer will perform from her Hollywood Hills home on Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific.

Tinashe’s performance will be streamed in real time on LiveXLive’s websitealong with other social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter.

The singer says the livestream show will be a good way to connect with fans in an “unfiltered and raw” manner.

Vocalist Mitchy Collins’ living room will be the stage for a lovelytheband in-home performance on April 7.

___

Associated Press Writers Mark Kennedy, Hillel Italie, Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Andrew Dalton contributed to this report.