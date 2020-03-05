R. Kelly pleads not guilty to reworked federal abuse charges

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo, singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. R&B singer R. Kelly is due in federal court to enter a plea to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser. The 53-year-old is expected to plead not guilty at a hearing Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Chicago to a superseding indictment unsealed last month that includes multiple counts of child pornography. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

Attorney Steve Greenberg entered the plea on the 53-year-old singer’s behalf in Chicago federal court. Kelly stood next to Greenberg in orange jail garb, holding his hands behind his back.

The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed last month and includes multiple counts accusing Kelly of child pornography. It is largely the same as the original indictment — which also had 13 counts — but includes a reference to a new accuser, referred to only as “Minor 6.”

Prosecutors said during the hearing Thursday that it was likely there would be another superseding indictment against Kelly in the coming weeks, though they provided no details.

Kelly, who has denied ever abusing anyone, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

The Grammy-award winning musician was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to change their stories.

Also Thursday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber moved the trial date from April to Oct. 13.

