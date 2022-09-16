BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new production opening tonight at the KNOW Theatre in Binghamton explores our responses to an all-too-common emotion: grief.

“Rabbit Hole” is a Pulitzer Prize winning play by David Lindsay-Abaire.

It centers around a family trying to recover from a life-shattering accident.

KNOW Theatre Artistic Director Tim Gleason directs the play. Gleason says the talented 5 member cast rises to the occasion with very emotional material.

He says Rabbit Hole demonstrates the various ways that people process their grief.

“At the bottom of everything, when the smoke clears, it is each other, other people that help us through grief. Even if their way of approaching it is different. As people, if you get down to the commonality of love, that is what helps you get through grief.”

The production opens KNOW’s 30th season.

The theatre is located at 74 Carroll Street in Binghamton.

Rabbit Hole is running for 3 weekends with Thursday, Friday and Saturday showtimes at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3.

There will be no show on Sunday October 2nd.

Next Thursday is the pay-what-you-can night.

Otherwise, tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and can be purchased at KNOWTheatre.org.