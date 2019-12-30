PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro have identified one of the people responsible for a gasoline bomb attack targeting satirists behind a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous.

The 41-year-old businessman, named Eduardo Fauzi Richard Cerquise, has a “violent profile" and remains at large, according to Marco Aurélio de Paula Ribeiro, the detective in charge of the investigation. Police had a warrant for Cerquise's arrest on Tuesday but were unable to locate him.