JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A horror film shot in Johnson City during the pandemic is premiering in New York City this evening.

The Harbinger was filmed mostly inside the historic Goodwill Theatre and neighboring Firehouse Building in Johnson City back in February 2021.

The movie is about contagious nightmares featuring a mask-wearing demon who steals victims’ souls.

Director Andy Mitton saw some short musical films that had been produced at the Goodwill the prior Fall under strict COVID restrictions and reached out to Goodwill CEO Naima Kradjian to arrange use of the facilities.

Kradjian said it’s exciting to see familiar places.

“When you can recognize one of your local areas. Years ago there was a Hugh Grant film and they drove down in Johnson City and went by or office and went to the Red Robin. It’s always fun to be able to see your own location on a screen, even if there is blood.”

Kradjian said the production team even left behind an autopsy table from the film in the theater’s basement.

For more information about the movie, go to xyzfilms.com.