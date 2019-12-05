Police: Rapper sucker-punched man during arcade altercation

This booking photo made available by the Broward County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, shows Courtney Paul Wilson, also known as the rapper “ABGM Spitta” who was arrested Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, after sucker-punching a father in front of his young son at an arcade on Oct. 13, 2019 in Davie, Fla. Police identified Wilson through surveillance video. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A rapper from Miami is accused of sucker-punching a 50-year-old man in front of his young son during a confrontation at a family arcade in South Florida.

Courtney Paul Wilson, whose stage name is ABGM Spitta, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Jail records.

Surveillance video captured Wilson punching the man on Oct. 13 at Off the Wall, a trampoline park and arcade in Davie. The man fell to the ground and was unconscious for a short time, investigators said. He told investigators Wilson accused him of taking his game card, which had been left in a machine, and putting it in his pocket.

Davie police posted Wilson’s picture on social mediaon Wednesday after investigators said they identified him as the person in the video. In an effort to seek the public’s help in locating Wilson, police pointed to an “official music video” posted on YouTube of Wilson performing a song called “Ambitions of a THUG.”

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Wilson has a prolific presence on Instagram, YouTube, Spotify and online music sites. Police told the newspaper he is also known as PaperChasin Spitta and Alley Boy.

An attorney for Wilson was not listed on court records Thursday.