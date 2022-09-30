BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Transport yourself back in time to a glamorous bygone era tomorrow with the latest production from Peaches and Crime.

The 9 member musical ensemble performs all-original music and theater in the style of the 1920’s and 30’s with authentic costumes, dancing and staging.

The group is presenting its latest murder mystery musical called “Malice Aforedeck” a play on the legal term malice aforethought.

It’s a You Decide Homicide in which the action stops several times and the master of ceremonies gives the audience an opportunity to vote by a show of hands between 2 different scenarios.

The play within a play features radio actors performing a radio drama set on a trans-Atlantic ocean liner.

Co-founder and lead singer Angela Schwartz says that although it’s a murder mystery, it’s first and foremost a comedy.

“There are jokes for the audience, jokes for the band, and everybody seems to have a good time. There’s a fair amount of jest and tongue and cheek when it comes to what we do.”

Schwartz says the old-timey radio show features foley artists making sound effects and plenty of musical numbers interspersed.

The show takes place tomorrow evening at 7:30 at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.