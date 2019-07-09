1  of  2
Oz Investigates: Rise in Mom Shoplifters

Entertainment
The National Association for Shoplifting Prevention reports that there are 27 million shoplifters currently in the U.S.  Interestingly, the majority of people within this alarming statistic aren’t stealing out of necessity but instead describe a feeling of not being able to help themselves.  Dr. Oz investigates the science behind why some women shoplift and, reveals caught-on-tape crimes and hears confessions.

Plus, we examine the prison interview of Pamela Smart, who’s serving life behind bars for conspiring to kill her husband with her teenage lover.

