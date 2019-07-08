1  of  2
Oz Investigates: Microwavable Breakfast

Entertainment
The food industry’s overhaul of microwaveable frozen breakfast foods has caused a shift in the way Americans prepare their morning meal.  Everyone’s beloved omelet cups, burritos, and egg muffins are ready in minutes and claim to be healthy but are they just junk food in disguise?  Today, Dr. Oz breaks down how microwave frozen breakfast foods are made, from the ingredients to how they lock in the flavor.

Plus, Dr. Oz exposes caught-on-tape moments of strangers bullying others because of their weight.  


