ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Original Indie trio Pat the Cat will perform at Glendale Park on Saturday, August 6th starting at 4 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series.

According to Event Director Rob Weinberger, “the trio’s original rock music has been described as a mix of Dick Dale surf rock, the B52s, and a dash of the Cars. Between them, they will use guitar, bass, keys, drums, and sax to complement their tunes.”

Music in the Glen continues every Tuesday and Saturday up until Labor Day Weekend. All concerts are weather dependent and free with voluntary donations to pay the acts. You can find a schedule of all the upcoming acts at the Music in the Glen Endicott Facebook page.