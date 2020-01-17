Oops! Weather Channel has a correction for ‘Jeopardy’

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek says he’s already rehearsed what he’s going to say to the audience on his final show. Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but will continue his job while still able. In an interview on ABC-TV broadcast Thursday, Trebek said he’ll ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end of his last taping. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel says the folks at “Jeopardy!” need to get their directions straight.

Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel said in a video on Fridaythat the popular show got a question about winter storms wrong in an episode televised on Thursday.

The clue: “In a 2-week period in 2018, the East Coast was walloped by 3 of these storms named from the direction from which they came.”

The correct response, as deemed by “Jeopardy!”, was: ”What is a nor’easter?”

Not so, Cantore explained. Nor’easters usually come barreling up the coast from south to north, generally in the winter. They get the name because the storms are usually accompanied by howling northeast winds.

“You know what, Alex, I’m surprised you didn’t catch that,” Cantore said about “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

There was no immediate response to the correction from “Jeopardy!.”