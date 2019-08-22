Miley Cyrus takes to Twitter to deny cheating rumors

FILE – In this Monday, April 22, 2019, file photo, Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage. The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Miley Cyrus denied rumors Thursday that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded : “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on Wednesday , citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding:

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”